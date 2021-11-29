Short Interest in Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Grows By 3,300.0%

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSTVY opened at $13.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. Postal Savings Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

About Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

