Short Interest in Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Expands By 127.5%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 127.5% from the October 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

QUISF opened at $0.83 on Monday. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12.

Get Quisitive Technology Solutions alerts:

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.20 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.30.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.