Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Declines By 79.6%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the October 31st total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of RKUNY stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. Rakuten Group has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

