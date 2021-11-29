Short Interest in Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Expands By 144.8%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 144.8% from the October 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 448.0 days.
Shares of Ramsay Health Care stock opened at $50.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.88. Ramsay Health Care has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $53.47.
Ramsay Health Care Company Profile
Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.