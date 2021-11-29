Short Interest in Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Expands By 144.8%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, an increase of 144.8% from the October 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 448.0 days.

Shares of Ramsay Health Care stock opened at $50.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.88. Ramsay Health Care has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $53.47.

Ramsay Health Care Company Profile

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

