Short Interest in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) Drops By 70.0%

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of REVH stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

