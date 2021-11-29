Short Interest in Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Decreases By 66.7%

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Schweiter Technologies stock opened at $1,443.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,482.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1,587.33. Schweiter Technologies has a 1 year low of $1,443.40 and a 1 year high of $1,558.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Schweiter Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

