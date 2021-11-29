Short Interest in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) Declines By 86.6%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the October 31st total of 599,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siyata Mobile stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Siyata Mobile as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Siyata Mobile stock opened at $3.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Siyata Mobile has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Siyata Mobile will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

