Short Interest in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Declines By 58.3%

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 58.3% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Director Gerald Hellerman acquired 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,611 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPE traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.54. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.96 and a 12-month high of $16.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

