Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Decreases By 57.4%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the October 31st total of 492,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 232.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TISCF opened at $30.51 on Monday. Taisei has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66.

About Taisei

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

