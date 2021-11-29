Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Decreases By 57.4%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the October 31st total of 492,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 232.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TISCF opened at $30.51 on Monday. Taisei has a 52-week low of $30.51 and a 52-week high of $32.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66.
About Taisei
