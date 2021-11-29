Short Interest in The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Declines By 51.6%

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a drop of 51.6% from the October 31st total of 136,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 132.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGNF opened at $59.90 on Monday. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $66.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.76.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.