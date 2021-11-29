Short Interest in U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) Increases By 134.5%

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USRM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 134.5% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,046,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of USRM stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. U.S. Stem Cell has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About U.S. Stem Cell

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery, development, and subject to regulatory approval, commercialization of autologous cell therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage. Its product MyoCell, deals with the clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient’s heart with autologous muscle cells, or cells from a patient’s body, for the purpose of improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients.

