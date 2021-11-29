Short Interest in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Drops By 82.3%

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 82.3% from the October 31st total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE IGD traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $6.06. 4,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,550. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 678.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

