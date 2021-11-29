ShowHand Hits Market Capitalization of $81,975.03 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. ShowHand has a total market cap of $81,975.03 and $4.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 62.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ShowHand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00042782 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00230299 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00088948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ShowHand Coin Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

