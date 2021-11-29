SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SIGA Technologies Inc. is applying viral and bacterial genomics and sophisticated computational modeling in the design and development of novel products for the prevention and treatment of serious infectious diseases, with an emphasis on products for biological warfare defense. SIGA believes that it is a leader in the development of pharmaceutical agents and vaccines to fight potential biowarfare pathogens. With broad technology platforms in both vaccines and antibiotics, SIGA’s product development programs emphasize the increasingly serious problem of drug resistant bacteria. In addition to smallpox, SIGA has antiviral programs targeting other Category A pathogens, including arenaviruses, dengue virus, and the filoviruses. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of SIGA stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. SIGA Technologies has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $9.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 0.47.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $4.85 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 160.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 35,749 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SIGA Technologies

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

