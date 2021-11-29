Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular and other rare and metabolic indications. The Company’s product candidate consist SLN124 for the treatment of iron overload disorders; SLN360 for the cardiovascular disease with high lipoprotein and SLN500 for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases which are in clinical stage. Silence Therapeutics plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SLN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

SLN stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Silence Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 405.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silence Therapeutics (SLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.