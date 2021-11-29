Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 803.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 247,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth $85,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

SVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $4.10 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

