SingularityNET 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.08 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $188.42 million and $6.08 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,749,675 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

