SKALE Network (SKL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $802.33 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SKALE Network has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a total market capitalization of $802.33 million and approximately $35.84 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00042748 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.00231922 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00089237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,675,822 coins. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.