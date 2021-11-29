Small Love Potion Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. During the last week, Small Love Potion has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. Small Love Potion has a market capitalization of $147.59 million and approximately $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Small Love Potion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00043444 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.80 or 0.00236768 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00088326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

