SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to report $36.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.88 million and the lowest is $36.12 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $31.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year sales of $137.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.85 million to $137.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $149.71 million, with estimates ranging from $147.57 million to $151.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SmartFinancial.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 25.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $26.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $442.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.73. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmartFinancial (SMBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.