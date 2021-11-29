SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.09

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 26451 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.36.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,069 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 32.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,313 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 23.5% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 777,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 355,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

