Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Update

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SONVY stock opened at $74.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Sonova has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $87.61.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonova presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

