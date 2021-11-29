SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in November

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the October 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.40. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $8.40.
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Company Profile
Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.