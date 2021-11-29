Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR)’s stock price dropped 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as 4.61 and last traded at 4.63. Approximately 4,739 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 791,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at 4.87.

SPIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spire Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 6.44.

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

