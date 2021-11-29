Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.71). Spirit AeroSystems reported earnings of ($1.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.90). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to $0.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spirit AeroSystems.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.34) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 61.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 171.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 523.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth $54,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPR traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.70. 3,745,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.15. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $53.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.58%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

