Spirit of America Management Corp NY Grows Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 770.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

In related news, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $40.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 115.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

