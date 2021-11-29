Spirit of America Management Corp NY Raises Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,342,000 after purchasing an additional 115,583 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 261.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 171,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

WY opened at $38.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

