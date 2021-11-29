Spirit of America Management Corp NY Raises Stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.53.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

