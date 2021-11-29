Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

SRC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.26.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.38%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,428,000 after purchasing an additional 463,369 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,605,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,485,000 after acquiring an additional 146,729 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,340,000 after buying an additional 579,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,172,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,721,000 after buying an additional 224,534 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% during the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,013 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

