Sportcash One (SCONEX) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sportcash One (CURRENCY:SCONEX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Sportcash One has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Sportcash One has a market capitalization of $499,787.37 and $11,340.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sportcash One coin can now be purchased for about $0.0393 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sportcash One alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00063309 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00073327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00095856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,322.14 or 0.07544537 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,265.35 or 0.99959922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Sportcash One Coin Profile

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

Sportcash One Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sportcash One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sportcash One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sportcash One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sportcash One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sportcash One and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.