Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 190,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

