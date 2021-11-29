SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

SS&C Technologies has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. SS&C Technologies has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $78.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.58. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $80.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.41.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

