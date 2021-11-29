Stableford Capital II LLC Buys New Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAH. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

NYSE CAH traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 35,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $53.43. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

