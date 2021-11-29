Stableford Capital II LLC Has $909,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stableford Capital II LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $159.23. 123,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,015,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.20. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.06 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.