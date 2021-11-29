Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 329 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.2% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,858 shares of company stock worth $6,011,502. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.84. 112,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,321,996. The stock has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.78. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.32 and a 1-year high of $131.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.