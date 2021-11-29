Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 476 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,175,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,456,502,000 after purchasing an additional 471,093 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,047,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,541,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064,645 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Southern by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,647,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,889,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,968,000 after acquiring an additional 607,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,154,000 after acquiring an additional 68,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.42.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933,218. The company has a market cap of $65.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.74 and a 200-day moving average of $63.64. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $67.54.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

