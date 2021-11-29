Stableford Capital II LLC Sells 565 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Stableford Capital II LLC lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for about 0.8% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,123.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,908,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768,683 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 124.5% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,424,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $216,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,269 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $17,119,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,323,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,649,000 after purchasing an additional 312,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $10,613,000. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMP stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.91. 11,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,331. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.52. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $39.93 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

MMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

