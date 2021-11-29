Stableford Capital II LLC Trims Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,747 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $630,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 81,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

EPD stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.69. 96,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,796,107. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $19.28 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.12%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

