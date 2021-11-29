Stableford Capital II LLC Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 39.4% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,562 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Linde by 134.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Linde by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 225,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,249,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Linde by 3.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LIN. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.29.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIN traded down $1.66 on Monday, reaching $318.91. 24,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,021. The stock has a market cap of $163.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.81. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $240.80 and a twelve month high of $340.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.44%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

