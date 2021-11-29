StackOs (STACK) Price Up 8% Over Last Week

StackOs (CURRENCY:STACK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. One StackOs coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. StackOs has a market cap of $55.31 million and $1.08 million worth of StackOs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StackOs has traded 8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00062478 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00073171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00095535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.92 or 0.07517338 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,898.23 or 0.99472337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

StackOs Coin Profile

StackOs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,773,128 coins. StackOs’ official Twitter account is @DeployOnStackOS

