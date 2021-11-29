Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.79

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.79 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Stanley Black & Decker has increased its dividend by 14.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 54 years. Stanley Black & Decker has a dividend payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $11.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE SWK opened at $182.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Vertical Research began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.