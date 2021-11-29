Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.19.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins raised their price target on Stantec from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lowered Stantec to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 148,275 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in Stantec by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,117,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,929,000 after acquiring an additional 161,041 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Stantec by 853.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 51,191 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Stantec by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 55,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Stantec by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $740.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.32 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.133 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.
