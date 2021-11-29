Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Decreased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,443 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 598,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $66,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,514 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 12,348 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.1% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $110.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.48 and its 200-day moving average is $114.45. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.