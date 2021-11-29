State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTE. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Astec Industries by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew T. Sr Litchfield, Sr. sold 1,081 shares of Astec Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $76,869.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

ASTE opened at $66.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82 and a beta of 1.33. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.29 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.16 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASTE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Sidoti raised shares of Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.