State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $946,000 Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in United States Cellular by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in United States Cellular by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United States Cellular by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United States Cellular by 3,529.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USM stock opened at $30.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68. United States Cellular Co. has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.57.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Cellular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

In related news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $125,964.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

