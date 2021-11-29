State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $962,000 Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,217 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Saia were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Saia by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after purchasing an additional 76,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Saia by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Saia by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA stock opened at $335.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $365.50.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Saia from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.13.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $397,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 400 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.91, for a total value of $140,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,591 shares of company stock worth $884,873. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

