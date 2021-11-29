State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Extreme Networks worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 237.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,181 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 8,051.4% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 794,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 785,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 8.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,340,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,395,000 after acquiring an additional 784,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 162.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 539,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 14.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,894,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,303,000 after acquiring an additional 372,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on EXTR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

In other news, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $58,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $703,750. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 1.94. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.