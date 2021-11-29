State Street Corp Acquires 34,900 Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 718,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Homology Medicines were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 103,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $3,103,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 457.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 205,896 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Homology Medicines by 732.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Homology Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $2,953,000. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXX opened at $5.22 on Monday. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $298.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -0.56.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 269.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Homology Medicines, Inc is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company, which engages in the design and development of treatments to address rare diseases at the genetic level. It develops genetic medicines by translating proprietary, next generation gene editing, and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases.

