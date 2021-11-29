State Street Corp Grows Stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ USLM opened at $126.66 on Monday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.70.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.89%.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $224,876.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,788 shares of company stock worth $655,783. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

