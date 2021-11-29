State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,935 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 38,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INBK shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of INBK opened at $43.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $431.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.82. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

